The Boston Red Sox's Locker Room Celebration Looked Like A Wild Frat Party

Cork Gaines

The Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the AL Division Series igniting a party in the locker room that only the Red Sox could put on. Below are a few of our favourite moments from the celebration.

Several of the players and coaches ended up taking an ice bath:

The celebration at times looked more like a wild frat party:

There was a lot of affection in the locker room:


Jonny Gomes was wearing a combat helmet with ski goggles:

And later, Gomes had his children poor champagne on his head:


Some in the media went to extreme measures in an attempt to stay dry…

