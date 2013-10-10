The Boston Red Sox's Locker Room Celebration Looked Like A Wild Frat Party

The Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the AL Division Series igniting a party in the locker room that only the Red Sox could put on. Below are a few of our favourite moments from the celebration.

Several of the players and coaches ended up taking an ice bath:

The celebration at times looked more like a wild frat party:

There was a lot of affection in the locker room:



Jonny Gomes was wearing a combat helmet with ski goggles:

And later, Gomes had his children poor champagne on his head:



Some in the media went to extreme measures in an attempt to stay dry…

