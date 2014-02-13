The Craziest Small Arms Maneuvers By South Korean SWAT, In 9 GIFs

A recent video from LiveLeak shows the incredible training in small arms maneuvers that members of the South Korean National Police (KNP) SWAT go through.

The KNP is responsible for most security operations within the country, including counter-terrorism measures, riot control, and hostage negotiations. The KNP also, on occasion, carries out join exercises with the Korean Coast Guard and Army.

The video of the KNP training is 15 minutes long, so we’ve summarized the highlights through a series of GIFs below.

1. A trainee practices strafing while alternating fire between a pistol and a machine gun.

2. Trainees practice disarming, and counter disarming, techniques.

3. A prospective SWAT team works in a pair, coordinating movement and cover fire.

4. A trainee practices a faux surrender.

5. SWAT team members must be ready to respond to all manner of threats, including the sudden appearance of a combatant from behind.

6. Here, a trainee practices handling the recoil from a shotgun, before transitioning to his pistol.

7. In possible crowd situations, accuracy is of critical importance, and marksmanship is given plenty of practice.

8. While in the field, SWAT members must be ready to continue an operation even after a potential injury. Here, a trainee is practicing shooting and reloading one handed.

9. Of course, being able to function while distracted and under stress is one of the most important factors for success in the KNP. Here, instructors attempt to distract a trainee during an accuracy drill.

Check out the whole video >

