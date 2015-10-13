11 weird ways fan fiction writers completely reinvent the 'Harry Potter' universe

Warner Brothers These ‘Harry Potter’ fan fiction stories are best read by wand light.

“Harry Potter” fans are an obsessive bunch, so it should come as no shock that thousands of fan fiction chapters have been dedicated to expanding J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world.

Some of the stories are decidedly anchored in Rowling’s original canon — think the James Potter, Lily Evans, and Severus Snape love triangle — while others completely reimagine the series and invent new plot lines.

We scoured FanFiction.net, Wattpad, and Archive of Our Own to find the 11 themes that Harry Potter fan fiction writers love to visit again and again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.