People are creating bizarre-looking characters in 'Fallout 4'

One of the first things you do in the just-released “Fallout 4” is give your character a name, a gender, and a face. You’re spending a lot of time with this person you create, so choose wisely.

I created Vikki. Meet Vikki:

Bethesda Game Studios Vikki is a lawyer, a mother, and a survivor.

Sometimes, Vikki wears a hat and sunglasses:

Bethesda Game Studios Vikki does not care what you think about her hat.

“Fallout 4” has only been available since 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, but people are already proving far more creative with the game’s face editing suite than I could hope to be. Head below for a tour of the beautiful, not-so-beautiful, and downright bizarre-looking characters already being created in “Fallout 4.”

