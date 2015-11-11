People are creating bizarre-looking characters in 'Fallout 4'

Ben Gilbert

One of the first things you do in the just-released “Fallout 4” is give your character a name, a gender, and a face. You’re spending a lot of time with this person you create, so choose wisely.

I created Vikki. Meet Vikki:

Bethesda Game StudiosVikki is a lawyer, a mother, and a survivor.

Sometimes, Vikki wears a hat and sunglasses:

Bethesda Game StudiosVikki does not care what you think about her hat.

“Fallout 4” has only been available since 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, but people are already proving far more creative with the game’s face editing suite than I could hope to be. Head below for a tour of the beautiful, not-so-beautiful, and downright bizarre-looking characters already being created in “Fallout 4.”

The woman below is the main default character you start out with in 'Fallout 4' after a brief opening film.

Bethesda Game Studios

And this is her husband. You can name them whatever you'd like!

Bethesda Game Studios

More than just name them, you can sculpt them into whatever you'd like. Someone took a lot of time to re-create Woody Harrelson's character from 'Kingpin' in this image. (Also, what?)

Bethesda Game Studios

Is that Nigel Thornberry?

Bethesda Game Studios

Because this definitely is.

Bethesda Game Studios

The intention here was to create Chris Pratt. What came out was Ryan Reynolds and a potentially revealing Freudian slip.

Bethesda Game Studios

As if Russian president Vladimir Putin weren't dashing enough when riding horseback, someone re-created Putin in 'Fallout 4.'

Bethesda Game Studios

Can you guess who this homage is?

Bethesda Game Studios

No, it's not 'The Most Interesting Man in the World.'

YouTube/Dos Equis

It's this guy: Geralt of Rivia, star of 'The Witcher' franchise.

CD Projekt RED

And then some folks are preparing for the nuclear apocalypse.

Bethesda Game Studios

The radiation can only make this gentleman look better.

Bethesda Game Studios

This couple has certainly seen better days. They look like they walked out of the boxing ring into 'Fallout 4.'

Bethesda Game Studios

I swear I've seen this guy on the N train...

Bethesda Game Studios

And I definitely walked past these two in the East Village.

Bethesda Game Studios

For a few unlucky folks, the game outright broke. This is not a customisable option!

Bethesda Game Studios

Send Tech Insider your character!

Bethesda Game Studios

And we'll put together a selection of your hottest/ugliest/strangest/most referential characters in an upcoming piece!

You can reach us here:

