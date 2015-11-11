People are creating bizarre-looking characters in 'Fallout 4'

One of the first things you do in the just-released “Fallout 4” is give your character a name, a gender, and a face. You’re spending a lot of time with this person you create, so choose wisely.
I created Vikki. Meet Vikki:
Sometimes, Vikki wears a hat and sunglasses:
“Fallout 4” has only been available since 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, but people are already proving far more creative with the game’s face editing suite than I could hope to be. Head below for a tour of the beautiful, not-so-beautiful, and downright bizarre-looking characters already being created in “Fallout 4.”
The woman below is the main default character you start out with in 'Fallout 4' after a brief opening film.
More than just name them, you can sculpt them into whatever you'd like. Someone took a lot of time to re-create Woody Harrelson's character from 'Kingpin' in this image. (Also, what?)
The intention here was to create Chris Pratt. What came out was Ryan Reynolds and a potentially revealing Freudian slip.
As if Russian president Vladimir Putin weren't dashing enough when riding horseback, someone re-created Putin in 'Fallout 4.'
This couple has certainly seen better days. They look like they walked out of the boxing ring into 'Fallout 4.'
