The Crash In New Homes Sales Slows Down A Bit

Bright spot on the housing news: the 10 per cent January decline is a slower decline than the 14 per cent we recorded in December. So maybe the crash is slowing down a bit. Remember, we need to slow down our decline before we can stop it or–fingers crossed–someday reverse it. It's too bad they don't give out medals for setting these kind of records. We broke all the records in December, and now we've broken them all again.

Economists like to talk about how many months of supply of new homes we have sitting in the market. It’s basically a measure of how long it would take to sell every new home at the current rate. Construction of homes has slowed down, which should mean that we’re reducing how long it would take to sell all the new homes. Unfortunately, the massive slow down means that even though we are finally reducing the inventory of new homes, we’re actually pushing back the calendar date. We now have 13.3 months supply of new homes, the longest supply ever recorded.