The Craigslist Scandals – Babies For Sale, Prostitution, Murder, And More!

Because it is so easy to use, Craigslist has essentially taken the place of newspaper ads in real estate, jobs, and personals.
Problem is, the site is so easy to use that it opens the door for crime and controversy.
It was just reported that Craigslist receives one-third of their revenue from sex ads. It's a no-brainer that a portion of these ads are promoting prostitution, which is illegal in the U.S.
A recent case involves an ad posted by a Chappaqua, NY woman seeking 'upscale men.' Police said that for $200 the woman would engage in sex.
Members of the Gambino crime family have also been charged for trafficking women online through the site. One of the girls involved is purported to be 15 years-old.
Source: NBC New York, CBS
A Seattle Craigslist post advertised a women wanting BDSM sex. Too bad for the repliers since the ad was created by some guy named Jason Fortuny.
Fortuny proceeded to turn all the names, pictures, and contact information into a LiveJournal page; revealing everyone who replied.
Source: Wired
On April 5, 2010, a post titled 'Looking for Lust' was written in the perspective of a married 'soccer mum' seeking strangers to engage in group sex. The 'soccer mum' wrote that she wanted to 'please as many as I can before I go to work!' and listed her own home address.
Turns out the woman living at that address did NOT write the post. We can imagine there were awkward moments aplenty as numerous men physically replied to the ad.
According to police, one man showed up at the wrong address and sexually assaulted the 18-year-old woman.
Source: CBS
Recently, a New York man listed his sons, ages 1 and 2 years old, for sale on Craigslist. The man claimed it was a joke, but he is due in court next month.
Two years ago, a Vancouver couple created a posting that read this: 'A new baby girl, seven days old, healthy and very cute... Can't afford and unexpected. Looking for a good home. Please call ASAP.'
A posting in Lebanon, Oregon claimed the baby's parents were out of 'tweak,' aka drugs, and that the baby was up for sale for $1,000.
Source: CBS, Sydney Morning Herald, KPTV
Police arrested a Brooklyn man for allegedly selling cocaine through Craigslist. In the sting, the dealer and undercover cops completed the transaction in a Starbucks right around the corner from Business Insider.
Neat! (None of us were involved.)
California police are also cracking down on the illegal sale of marijuana through Craigslist, and they have arrested two men for selling 'marijuana clones' -- weed with increased potency.
Source: NBC New York, LA Times
A second year medical student at Boston University, named the 'Craigslist Killer' by the media -- allegedly murdered a masseuse from New York City after contacting her through Craigslist.
Police also think the 'Craigslist Killer' is responsible for robbing two other women who advertised through the site.
Source: MSNBC
Remember that whole Steve Phillips affair with Brooke Hundley scandal?
According to the New York Post, Hundley hired a woman for $50 via Craigslist to call Phillips' wife. Hundley's Craigslist client read from a script and told Mrs. Phillips about her husband's infidelity. She then left multiple voicemails with direction from Hundley.
Source: NY Post
ABC News radio talent George Weber was gruesomely murdered by a 16 year-old he met via Craigslist.
Weber created an ad asking for oral sex, amongst other sexual favours. The 16 year-old replied and the two agreed that Weber would pay the teenager $60 for the night. Details of the night are pretty grisly as Weber's dead body was found with 50 stab wounds.
Source: NY Post
