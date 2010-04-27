The Craigslist Scandals – Babies For Sale, Prostitution, Murder, And More!

It was just reported that Craigslist receives one-third of their revenue from sex ads. It's a no-brainer that a portion of these ads are promoting prostitution, which is illegal in the U.S.

A recent case involves an ad posted by a Chappaqua, NY woman seeking 'upscale men.' Police said that for $200 the woman would engage in sex.

Members of the Gambino crime family have also been charged for trafficking women online through the site. One of the girls involved is purported to be 15 years-old.

Source: NBC New York, CBS