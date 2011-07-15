The Craigslist Ad That Found Us An Incredible CTO

Irving Fain is cofounder of CrowdTwist

In 2009, Irving Fain and Josh Bowen were ex-finance guys with an idea for a music loyalty startup.They searched high and low for a technical cofounder at meetups and networking events.



Finally, they posted this ad on Craigslist:

Ninja Developer & Leader Needed to Assume CTO Position of Music Start-up

Seasoned music & finance executives looking for a technical leader who can do it all!

We are taking a proven business model and applying it to an industry starving for innovation.

Looking for someone who can get into the weeds, build a killer beta product and assume the responsibilities of a CTO.

Must be skilled in multiple languages & technologies or able to quickly learn new ones.

Individual must be ready for a start-up environment with a substantial equity share.

Please only apply if you are the real deal – we are looking for a rockstar.

When they received a resume from Michael Montero, they thought it was fake. “This guy was too good to be true,” Fain told us.

Montero had two hugely successful prior companies. Montero created and sold one of the first social networks, Community Connect, for $38 million in 2007. After that he sold another company, Fotolog for $90 million.

A giddy Fain and Bowen met with Montero and instantly hit it off. They even had a technical friend screen Montero to confirm his stellar resume.

“He said, ‘I don’t know how you found this guy but he’s incredible,” Fain recalls.

Now the three have built and grown CrowdTwist, a customer loyalty and social media analytics platform, into one of the top NYC startups to watch.



