Easy outfits to re-create from 'The Craft: Legacy' that are perfect for Halloween — or your fall wardrobe

Sony Pictures ‘The Craft: Legacy’ follows Tabby (Lovie Simone), Frankie (Gideon Adlon), Lily (Cailee Spaeny), and Lourdes (Zoey Luna).

“The Craft: Legacy,” a spin-off of the original movie from 1996, follows a group of four high school friends who are aspiring witches.

Insider spoke with costume designer Avery Plewes about her favourite fashion moments from the film and how she gave each character a distinct sense of style.

Each character’s wardrobe is inspired by one of the natural elements: earth, fire, water, and air.

Plewes shared her ideas for Halloween costumes inspired by “The Craft: Legacy,” from a DIY dress made from safety pins to coat styles that pay homage to the characters.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Just in time for Halloween, viewers can step into the world of “The Craft: Legacy,” which combines sisterhood, fashion, and a hint of witchery.

The movie, which is a spin-off of the 1996 film “The Craft,” pays homage to the original story, as it centres around four friends who are connected by witch-like powers.

The reboot follows Lily (Cailee Spaeny), a high schooler who moves to a new town and finds herself among a new group of friends: Tabby (Lovie Simone), Frankie (Gideon Adlon), and Lourdes (Zoey Luna). Together, they form a group known as “the coven.”

On the surface, the coven members are seemingly typical teenagers navigating family challenges, school, and relationships, but outside of school, they bond over practicing witchcraft as they cast spells from a book called “The Craft.”

The four characters have a unique friendship, but they’re also portrayed in the film as distinct individuals, each representing a natural element: fire, earth, water, and air.

Sony Pictures Entertainment; Edits by Darcy Schild ‘The Craft: Legacy’ characters: Tabby, Lourdes, Lily, and Frankie.

Avery Plewes, the costume designer for “The Craft: Legacy,” told Insider that the characters’ elements played a big role in their respective wardrobes.

But Plewes also wanted to celebrate the reality that the characters â€” like teenagers today â€” are still figuring themselves out.

“We wanted a way to make each girl really distinct in their own style, but also mix feminine and masculine silhouettes for each, because young girls’ characters are multidimensional,” Plewes said. “Growing up, you often find yourself through your clothing, and in doing that, you explore different parts of yourself.”

Fans can find outfit inspiration in the characters’ signature colours

Sony Pictures Entertainment; Edits by Darcy Schild The girls use a spell to help Frankie ‘float’ above the ground in a scene that’s a nod to the original ’90s film.

After reading the movie’s script, Plewes selected a crystal based on each character’s element to inspire their wardrobes.

For the character Lily, Plewes chose the crystal aquamarine as a jumping-off point. She said she gave Lily shades of blue, and “lots of tie-dye,” which is a subtle nod to ’90s fashion from the original movie.

Lourdes’ crystal is malachite, and her style includes earth tones and textures like velvet and plaid.

For the character Tabby, Plewes was inspired by metals and brought her vision to life through chunky jewellery and warm-toned clothes.

Plewes chose the crystal amethyst to inspire Frankie’s style, which includes purples, white, and clothes with fringe.

Other fashion moments in ‘The Craft: Legacy’ lend themselves to be re-created as Halloween costumes

Sony Pictures Entertainment; Edits by Darcy Schild One scene shows the four friends getting ready for a party.

For Plewes, one scene that stands out as special â€” and nostalgic â€” includes the coven members getting dressed for a party in a perfectly cluttered bedroom.

“I wanted them all to have that excited feeling, as if they were saying, ‘I got inspired, I put a cool outfit together, I’m with my friends, and we’re going to have fun even though we don’t like most of the people at this party,'” Plewes said.

Plewes suggested that an easy Halloween costume idea would be to make a dress similar to the one worn by the character Lourdes. The black garment features an overlay that Plewes and her team created in-house using safety pins.

“You’d literally just need a massive box of safety pins and chains,” Plewes said of the outfit.

Other elements to re-create from the movie’s party scene include Tabby’s orange-coloured cargo pants; a semi-translucent top and feathered boa inspired by Frankie; and Lily’s pearl accessories and glittery eye makeup.

The characters’ fall outerwear can also make for foolproof (and cosy) outfits

Sony Pictures; Edits by Darcy Schild Plewes picked specific outerwear for each character, from Frankie’s animal-print coats to Lourdes’ patent-leather jacket.

It’s nearly impossible to watch “The Craft: Legacy” without taking note of the colourful leaves and ever-present autumn setting, which inspired many of the costuming choices, including the characters’ distinct outerwear.

In the movie, Tabby often wears oversized jackets, which Plewes suggested could serve as a costume starting point, adding that fans could wear “a tank top and lots of jewellery” to complete the look.

Additionally, Frankie is often dressed in statement coats in fun textures.

“For Frankie, you could wear a cool fringe jacket and a jumpsuit, or a fuzzy sweater.”

To re-create the main character Lily’s style, fans can focus on layering longer pieces they already own.

“For Lily, you really just need a long skirt, a T-shirt tucked in, and a navy overcoat with some low-top Oxfords,” Plewes said.

For more style and Halloween inspiration, fans can watch “The Craft: Legacy,” which is available on demand.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.