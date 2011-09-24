Uh-Oh: Bridgeway Recalls 91,000 Bicycles For Faulty Chain

Photo: CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a voluntary recall yesterday of around 91,000 Bridgeway International bicycles due to a dangerous, faulty chain.

The model in question is the NEXT brand of 26-inch hybrid bicycles (model numbers LBH2611M and LBH2611M2).The bicycles were sold at Wal-Mart between February and July of this year for $100.

The faulty chain breaks on the bicycle causing riders to lose control and fall. Eleven accidents have been reported due to the defect, with nine resulting in injuries ranging from concussions to lacerations.

Additionally, the CPSC issued a recall yesterday of 14,200 Advanced Group bicycles with faulty carbon forks. Horrifyingly, the carbon forks “disengage from the fork and allow the brake assembly to contact the wheel spokes while rotating,” causing riders to fall and injure themselves.

The Advanced Group bicycles were sold between June 2010 and August 2011 in stores nationwide and were priced between $700 and $2,000.

The CPSC advises consumers to stop using these bikes immediately and bring them to an specialised retailer for repair. For more information, call specialised toll-free at (877)-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time or visit the company’s website.



