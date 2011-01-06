The Dallas Cowboys Are Still America's Team

Nearly 150,000 fewer fans attended NFL games this season (17,007,172) as compared to the 2009 season (17,146,404), a drop of 0.8%.



However, the Cowboys led the way in attendance, averaging over 87,000 fans per game which was 108.8% of capacity (also led the league).

But more importantly (for the sake of the Cowboy fan’s ego), the team reestablished itself as the most popular team in America by having the highest road attendance in the NFL.

In addition to leading the league in home attendance, Dallas averaged 72,699 fans per game on the road (data via ESPN.com). They were also the only team to draw more than 100% capacity (100.9%) in road attendance. Of course, it helped that the Cowboys had games on the road against both the Redskins and the Giants, the teams with the second and third highest home attendance this season.

At the other end of the attendance ledger, the NFC West Division champs, Seattle Seahawks, had the lowest road attendance this season at 59,192. They averaged just 88.0% capacity on the road and 13,507 fewer fans per game than the Cowboys on the road.

Overall, 1.28 million fans attended Cowboys games this year (home + road), 84,217 more fans than the second most-watched team, the Redskins (1.19M total attendance). That was also 366,778 more than the Rams, who had the lowest overall attendance in the NFL (911,195).

