The cover of Sydney's biggest paper puts the Nice atrocity in powerful context

The world is reeling at the atrocity in France where more than 80 people, including children, were killed by a terrorist who drove a truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the city of Nice.

Sydney’s Daily Telegraph, the biggest-selling newspaper in Australia’s most-populous city, is publishing a powerful Saturday front page which highlights how the attack in the south of France fits in a recent campaign of atrocities by extremists around the world.

The Telegraphs’s editor tweeted the front page a short time ago:

While the atrocity in Nice is front-of-mind in western nations, it underscores how fanatics and ISIS-linked extremists have been carrying out attacks worldwide on a regular basis over recent weeks.

The US is still getting over the shock of the mass shooting in Orlando, while in early July a wave of suicide bombings struck across Saudi Arabia. Bombings in Pakistan, meanwhile, have caused increasing concern that ISIS may be gaining a foothold in that country, just as it is being routed in Iraq.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.