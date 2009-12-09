The "Courtship" Between eBay And Craigslist: They Just Wanted Different Things

Dating is difficult.

After eBay launched what Craigslist felt was a competing website, Craigslist asked to “wind up” its “courtship” with eBay, said former eBay CEO Meg Whitman, who was the first witness in a trial between the two Internet companies.

The trial began yesterday.

But eBay had no intention of selling its 27% stake in Craigslist and wanted to acquire more. eBay contends Craigslist secretly changed its shareholder agreement to dilute eBay’s shares.

David Hechler is attending the trial for Corporate Counsel and has a full report here. Hechler’s assessment after the first day of trial: [T]he online classified ad site was looking for a relationship, and it wants the judge to set it free to resume its search for a true soul mate.

