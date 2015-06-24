The Courier-Mail is running an utterly damning front page on the Q&A Zaky Mallah disaster

The ABC spent yesterday agonising over how it allowed a convicted criminal and extremist sympathiser, Zaky Mallah, to attend and contribute to Monday night’s episode of Q&A. (If you’ve been under a rock all day and haven’t caught up, details here.)

The agony isn’t going to be contained to a 24-hour news cycle, with this powerful front page hitting Queensland newsstands – and probably a large proportion of the internet – today.

It shows a black-clad militant carrying a black flag – typical ISIS style – but the flag is emblazoned with, of all things, the ABC’s logo. Brand damage, much?

Courier-Mail editor Chris Dore tweeted the pic last night:

Front page of The Courier-Mail pic.twitter.com/dbhWAb7mqg — Christopher Dore (@wrongdorey) June 23, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.