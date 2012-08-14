The Country's First Package-Free Grocery Store Opens Its Doors In Austin

Photo: KVUE

A year ago, an Austin-based start-up called in.gredients caught major buzz with its new, package-free stance on the grocery business.Now that the flagship store’s doors have officially opened, time will tell whether the founders’ zero waste take on shopping will stick with consumers.



“We’ve stripped a lot of the marketing out of the grocery store,” co-owner Brian Nunnery told KVUE news.”We’ve made this really simple, we’ve made the focus on the food products themselves.”

Sourcing its 400-plus products from locally-based farmers and manufacturers, in.gredients offers organic and natural products in bulk. The shop looks more like an old-fashioned general goods store than a glossy, modern day supermarket.

Customers tote in their own packaging for nearly all the products, which include liquids like syrup, soaps and beer, dry goods like nuts and grains, and of course, shelves packed with organic produce.

Meats and other perishables that are restricted to certain packaging guidelines by the U.S. Department of Agriculture are the only packaged items in the shop. Eggs are sorted into recyclable crates in the shop but customers carry them off in their own containers.

For those who forget their own bags and jars, the store offers reusable and recyclable containers on site.

It might be a little jarring to pick up foods without the typical laundry list of ingredients and nutrition facts tacked onto the package, but the shop uses QR code technology to fill in the gaps. Smartphone users can scan the QR code on items and find its complete background online.

