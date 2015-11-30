The countries with the world's best digital brands

The Digital Country Index from Bloom Consulting ranks 180 countries on their “digital brand appeal,” or people’s proactive interest in the countries based on billions of online searches.

The Index measures nations in five dimensions: tourism, talent, exports, investment, and national prominence.

Countries with a high ranking in any given dimension have an above-average number of searches that include the country’s name along with other key words.

Read highlights of the report below or read the full report here.

