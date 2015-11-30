The countries with the world's best digital brands

The Digital Country Index from Bloom Consulting ranks 180 countries on their “digital brand appeal,” or people’s proactive interest in the countries based on billions of online searches.
The Index measures nations in five dimensions: tourism, talent, exports, investment, and national prominence.
Countries with a high ranking in any given dimension have an above-average number of searches that include the country’s name along with other key words.
Read highlights of the report below or read the full report here.
China scored highest in the investment dimension. That means there were more searches for things like 'invest in China' or 'Chinese stock market' than any other country. The US, India, Brazil, and the UK followed China.
In the tourism dimension, the big winners were in southern Europe, with Spain, Italy, and France ranking first, second, and fourth respectively.
Perhaps one of the biggest surprises was Turkey's win in the 'visits' section of the tourism dimension. Despite domestic acts of terror, a rocky election season, and its proximity to Syria's grinding civil war, there is still extremely high interest in visiting Turkey.
The US tops the list for the talent dimension, which isn't surprising since the country exports so much of its entertainment.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.