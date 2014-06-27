The Countries With The Most Powerful Passports

A passport gives a person the ability to travel anywhere in the world — unless that passport is from, say, Afghanistan or Somalia.

Good Magazine ranked the most powerful passports in the world, based on the travel freedom that each passport holder enjoys. To create this list, the publication looked at the number of countries a passport holder can travel to without a visa.

Although Americans enjoy great travel freedom, a U.S. passport is not the strongest. The strongest passports are the United Kingdom, Finland and Sweden, whose passport holders can travel to 173 countries without a visa. Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, and the U.S. are also strong, with visa-free access to 172 countries.

Unsurprisingly, the least powerful passports belong to Afghanistan (whose holders can travel to just 28 countries without a visa), Iraq (31 visa-free countries), Somalia and Pakistan (32 visa-free countries).

Good has allowed us to republish the full infographic below.

