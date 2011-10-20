The 20 Countries With The Most Nuclear Reactors

Photo: AP
Think Fukushima is the end of the nuclear age?Nuclear power has kept growing in recent decades despite Chernobyl and various other disasters. Between 1996 and 2009, 49 new nuclear reactors started operation and 43 reactors were retired, according to the World Nuclear Association.
Currently the world as a whole has 440 operating nuclear reactors. The United States has by far the most, followed by France and Japan.
Operable reactors: 3
Reactors under construction: 1
Planned reactors: 1
While Pakistan's nuclear power program is small, it's nuclear weapons program has grown. Since Pakistan isn't a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, it's often excluded from nuclear trade.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 4
Reactors under construction: 0
Planned reactors: 0
Hungary's four nuclear reactors generate more than one-third of the country's electricity, with the first commercial reactor beginning operation in 1982. The country's first research reactor went live in 1959.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 4
Reactors under construction: 1
Planned reactors: 0
Finland's reactors generate almost 30% of the country's electricity and construction on the fifth reactor is underway. Finland is part of a deregulated Nordic electricity system that encounters shortages, often in dry years.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 4
Reactors under construction: 2
Planned reactors: 0
The Eastern European country's reactors provide about half of its electricity. The country's first commercial reactor went live in 1972. The government started building its first plant in 1958, which was finished in 1972.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 5
Reactors under construction: 0
Reactors planned: 0
While Switzerland's nuclear reactors provide the country with about 40% of its electricity, the government has said no more. In June 2011 parliament decreed in a 101-54 vote to effectively phase out nuclear power plants by 2034.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 6
Reactors under construction: 0
Planned reactors: 2
The country's reactors generate nearly one-third of its electricity. The first commercial reactor went live in 1985. The Czech Republic government is pro-nuclear energy, approving in 2011 a national energy policy draft that would increase the country's nuclear power by 2060.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 7
Reactors under construction: 0
Planned reactors: 0
Belgium's first commercial reactor went live in 1974 and ever since its seven reactors have provided more than half of the country's electricity. In 2003 the senate prohibited building new nuclear plants and limited the existing plants to a 40-year operational life. However, that has since been amended.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 8
Reactors under construction: 0
Planned reactors: 0
Spain's reactors produce one-fifth of the country's electricity. The first commercial reactor came online in 1968. While most of the reactors are Spanish owned, an international utility company also has a say.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 10
Reactors under construction: 0
Planned reactors: 0
Sweden nearly joined Switzerland's ranks in the late 1900s. Even though the country's reactors generate about 40% of its electricity, the government decided in 1980 to phase out nuclear power. Parliament later repealed this policy in 2010.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 14
Reactors under construction: 26
Planned reactors: 52
Some of China's planned reactors are set to become the world's most advanced, increasing the country's nuclear capacity five-fold. China is on a path to become self-sufficient in reactor design and construction.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 15
Reactors under construction: 0
Planned reactors: 2
Ukraine's reactors provide nearly half of the country's electricity. However, Ukraine gets more of its nuclear services and fuel from neighbouring Russia.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 17
Reactors under construction: 0
Planned reactors: 0
Germany can't seem to make up its mind about nuclear energy. The country's coalition government after 1998 tried to phase out nuclear energy. That policy was canceled in 2009 when a new government took over. The phase-out policy was then reinstated in 2011.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 17
Reactors under construction: 3
Planned reactors: 3
Canada's reactors provide about 15% of the country's electricity. Beginning with research in 1944, the country has developed its own line of nuclear power reactors.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 18
Reactors under construction: 0
Planned reactors: 4
The country's new nuclear power plants are expected to be active around 2018. In the meantime, the United Kingdom's existing power plants produce about 18% of its electricity.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 20
Reactors under construction: 6
Planned reactors: 17
India is in the same boat as Pakistan. Because of its separation from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treat, because of its weapons program, the country is often excluded from nuclear trade. However, India's nuclear power program is expanding and hopes to generate 25% of the country's electricity by 2050.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 21
Reactors under construction: 5
Planned reactors: 6
South Korea's reactors generate about 59% of the country's electricity. The country also recently won a $20 billion contract to supply the United Arab Emirates with four reactors.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 32
Reactors under construction: 10
Planned reactors: 14
Russia actively tries to export nuclear goods, including to any countries within the European Union. The country also plans to nearly double it's nuclear energy output by 2020.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 51
Reactors under construction: 2
Planned reactors: 10
While Russia is a main nuclear exporter, Japan is an importer. The country imports about 84% of its required energy needs. Japan's reactors generate about 30% od the country's electricity needs, with hopes that will expand to about 40% by 2017.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 58
Reactors under construction: 1
Planned reactors: 1
France's reactors generate about 75% of the country's electricity. France also is the world's largest electricity exporter, earning more than 3 billion Euro per year.
Source: World Nuclear Association
Operable reactors: 104
Reactors under construction: 1
Planned reactors: 7
The United States generates more than 30% of the world's nuclear electricity. Despite having the most generators in the world, the country is expecting four to six new generators to come online by 2020.
Source: World Nuclear Association
