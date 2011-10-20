The 20 Countries With The Most Nuclear Reactors

Nuclear power plant in the United States

Photo: AP

Think Fukushima is the end of the nuclear age?Nuclear power has kept growing in recent decades despite Chernobyl and various other disasters. Between 1996 and 2009, 49 new nuclear reactors started operation and 43 reactors were retired, according to the World Nuclear Association.



Currently the world as a whole has 440 operating nuclear reactors. The United States has by far the most, followed by France and Japan.

