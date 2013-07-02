REVEALED: Here Are The Countries Where Edward Snowden Has Requested Asylum

A banner supporting Edward Snowden, a former contractor at the National Security Agency (NSA), is displayed at Hong Kong’s financial Central district on June 21, 2013.

The anti-secrecy organisation WikiLeaks has submitted 19 additional requests for asylum on behalf of National Security Agency leak source Edward Snowden, the organisation announced Monday night.



The 19 requests, which were filed by WikiLeaks’ legal advisor Sarah Harrison at the Russian consulate, come in addition to outstanding requests in Iceland and Ecuador.

Here are the 19 countries:

Republic of Austria, the Plurinational State of Bolivia, the Federative Republic of Brazil, the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Cuba, the Republic of Finland, the French Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of India, the Italian Republic, the Republic of Ireland, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Republic of Nicaragua, the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Poland, the Russian Federation, the Kingdom of Spain, the Swiss Confederation and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

