Here Are The Countries That Love To Soak The Rich

Tax attacks on the rich may seem extreme in the U.S., but around the world rates are far more aggressive.A report by KPMG highlights 2010 individual income tax for countries around the world. We ranked the countries based on the income tax rate on $300,000 of gross income and included the income level at which the top marginal rate kicks off.



As a point of reference, America’s top marginal rate starts at $373,650 and its percentage 27.9%. That keeps the U.S. out of the top 20.

#12 Austria (tie) Austria's top marginal tax rate starts at €57,450. There has been no inheritance and gift tax since July 2008. $300K tax rate: 38.8%

$100K tax rate: 29.1%

Note: These are effective income tax rates Source: KPMG #12 United Kingdom (tie) The top overall tax rate in the UK is 50%, but individuals that make over £100,000 could have a 60% tax rate. $300K tax rate: 38.8%

$100K tax rate: 24.9% Note: These are effective income tax rates Source: KPMG #11 Greece From 2010 - 2012, a tax rate of 2% applies for real estate with a value exceeding €5 million. Real estate taxes are imposed on individuals irrespective of their citizenship. $300K tax rate: 39%

$100K tax rate: 28.7% Note: These are effective income tax rates Source: KPMG #10 Hungary Capital gains and other investment related income is taxed at 25%.

$300K tax rate: 39.3%

$100K tax rate: 36.7% Note: These are effective income tax rates Source: KPMG #9 Italy Italy's top marginal rate starts at €57,450. Capital gains may be taxed with a final tax rate at 12.5%, or contribute 40% of personal income and be taxed with the Italian progressive tax rates.

$300K tax rate: 39.8%

$100K tax rate: 33.1% Note: These are effective income tax rates Source: KPMG #8 Canada Though top marginal rates start at a fairly high C$127,022, total top marginal rates could range between 39% and 48.25%. $300K tax rate: 40.1%

$100K tax rate: 27.7%

Note: These are effective income tax rates Source: KPMG #7 Croatia The top marginal rate kicks off at a low 129,600 Croatian kunas (about $24,000). Some cities charge a city surtax, and at 18% Zagreb has the highest surtax rate. $300K tax rate: 40.2%

$100K tax rate: 33.7% Note: These are effective income tax rates Source: KPMG #6 Finland Top marginal rates start at €66,400. Municipal tax makes up a significant part of the total tax rate and individuals that are members of a Finnish church could face an additional 1% - 2% church tax. $300K tax rate: 40.6%

$100K tax rate: 30%

Note: These are effective income tax rates Source: KPMG #5 Belgium Top marginal rate starts at €34,330 of taxable income. Private income is taxed at flat rates, including a tax on interest income of 15% and a 25% tax on dividend income, though in some cases the dividend rate could be cut to 15%. $300K tax rate: 40.7%

$100K tax rate: 29%

Note: These are effective income tax rates Source: KPMG #4 Papua New Guinea The top marginal rate kicks in at 250,000 Papua New Guinea Kina or $103,573. $300K tax rate: 41%

$100K tax rate: 39%

Note: These are effective income tax rates Source: KPMG #3 Netherlands Netherlands' top marginal rate starts at €54,776 of taxable income. Owners of real property have to pay taxes that depend on the value of the property and the town it's in. $300K tax rate: 44.2%

$100K tax rate: 28.5%

Note: These are effective income tax rates Source: KPMG #2 Sweden Top marginal rate kicks in at 532,700 Swedish krona or $83,936. Anything considered to be investment income is taxed at a flat 30%. $300K tax rate: 49.3%

$100K tax rate: 34.8%

Note: These are effective income tax rates Source: KPMG #1 Denmark Top marginal rate starts at 423,804 Danish krone or $80,073. Depending on the income level, investment income can be taxed anywhere between 28% - 43%. $300K tax rate: 51.3%

$100K tax rate: 41.8%

Note: These are effective income tax rates Source: KPMG

