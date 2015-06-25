The countries that love and hate America the most

The Pew Research Center recently released a study on how people in 39 different countries around the world view the United States. One of the questions they asked was whether or not respondents had a favourable or unfavorable opinion of the US.

The results varied pretty widely. The US is very popular in sub-Saharan Africa: Five of the six countries with the highest net favourable views of the US were in that region. The US maintains positive approval ratings in most other regions as well, including Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

The Middle East is more of a mixed bag. While 39% of Lebanese respondents had a favourable view of the US, a full 60% had an unfavorable view. Residents of Jordan had the absolute lowest net approval of the US among the 39 countries in the study, with 83% unfavorable compared to just 14% favourable.

As tensions build over economic sanctions and the simmering conflict in the Ukraine, Russians strongly disapprove of the United States, with 81% unfavorable and just 15% favourable. There has been a huge decline in Russian views of America over the last few years: As recently as 2013, a majority of Russians had a favourable view of the US.

Here’s the net favorability, or the percentage of respondents who have a favourable view of the US minus the percentage who have an unfavorable view, for each of the 39 countries in the study. For more detail, check out the Pew study here:

