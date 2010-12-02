THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS: Just One Hour Until The Fed Releases Bailout Documents

Around noon today, one hour from now, the Fed will begrudgingly release documents that may reveal which banks would have failed without a bailout., thanks to a Bloomberg reporter who requested the data back in 2008 as part of the FOIA.



Here’s what we’ll find out:

The amount of assistance each entity received

The terms under which funds were disbursed

But that’s not what we’re most excited for.

These are the “hot” items Bloomberg requested, the info the Fed really doesn’t want to release:

231 “term sheets” documenting Fed loans to financial firms during 2008. The records, which include the banks’ names, the amounts borrowed and the collateral posted in return.

The banks, obviously, don’t want these details revealed. The info could seriously damage the banks that would have failed without a bailout.

And, we could see the assets the banks have given to the Fed in return for the loan, which some suspect will look like junk.

Because it’s potentially so damading, the Fed made a bid to keep the data under wraps six months ago:

“[In an appeal, the Fed said that] disclosure of the documents threatens to stigmatised borrowers and cause them “severe and irreparable competitive injury.”

But their appeal was denied, and the release was planned for today.

Will we definitely find out which banks needed bailing out and which didn’t? No.

There’s no way of knowing. Plus, while Dodd-Frank financial reform law mandates the Fed release details on emergency programs during the crisis, it apparently it not required to release information on the discount window, which is the window that Bloomberg is sued over.

So soon, we could still be as clueless as we are now. (We might not find out whether or not Goldman needed the AIG bailout, which they claim they didn’t, for example.)

OR, as an Oppenheimer bank analyst put it in March:

[The release could have] “catastrophic” results, including demands for the instant disclosure of banks seeking help from the Fed, resulting in a “death sentence” for such financial institutions.

The release is set for 12 pm, and Senator Bernie Sanders is holding a conference call at 4 pm to discuss the findings with the media.

We’ll be all over the documents starting at noon, so stay posted.

