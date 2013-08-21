The New Trailer For Ridley Scott's Star-Studded Drug-Trafficking Movie 'The Counselor'

A new trailer for Ridley Scott’s next movie “The Counselor” has just been released.

The 20th Century Fox film is Scott’s first project since last year’s “Prometheus” which earned $US403 million worldwide.

The film is full of a lot of big talent from Javier Bardem, Brad Pitt, Penélope Cruz, Michael Fassbender, Cameron Diaz, and John Leguizamo.

Fassbender’s character, the counselor, plays a lawyer who gets mixed up with drug trafficking.

And, yes, that is “Breaking Bad” star Dean Norris (Hank) in quick scene.

“The Counselor” is in theatres October 25.

If you’re wondering why the trailer is spelled “Counsellor,” it’s because its an international trailer.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.