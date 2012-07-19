Suri Cruise's Child Support Could Put Dad In Serious Debt

Photo: YouTube

Raising a toddler doesn’t come cheap, least of all in Hollywood. No one knows this better than Suri Cruise, the pint-sized fashionista who attends private school in New York City and probably keeps her nanny on speed dial. Pop culture fanatics are speculating how much Mr. Cruise will have to shell out for child support. While it’s clear he’ll be paying a lot, according to divorce attorney and expert Steven Mindel, the number could easily reach past five figures.



“It would not be shocking to learn that if you add it all up—cash, nannies, education, travel, expenses, security—Suri might be getting $80,000 to $100,000 a month in support,” he told E! Online.

And let’s not forget the average cost of raising a middle-income child born in 2010 to age 18 costs $226,920. Broken down over 17 years, that’s roughly $13,000—$1,100 or so per month. For the more affluent, however, that number is $350,000 or much higher. So for someone like Cruise—an actor who rakes in millions to be filmed jumping off a cliff in Spandex—he could easily be ordered to pay big bucks for his monthly child support bill.

“Child support formulas tend to cap out at $20,000 to $30,000 a month” for high-income Americans, Mindel said, but Hollywood royalty like Suri will certainly require more than that.

Here’s a rough estimate of what this might cost Tom per month, based on rumours we’ve heard about Suri’s posh lifestyle:

Private school tuition: $40,000

Four weeks of gymnastics classes at Chelsea Piers in New York City: $205

Sunday shopping outings with mum: $1,000 and up

Family Premium passes to the Bronx Zoo: $164

Grocery runs to Whole Foods: $338, according to Bundle

And let’s not forget the maintenance for that $100,000 treehouse Tom and Katie were rumoured to have purchased last Christmas.

If Cruise and Holmes are thinking of Suri’s future, there are also costs of insurance and college to consider. If Tom hasn’t set up a 529 plan, which could help him squirrel away cash for tuition, fees, room and board, he’d better get started.

