The Cost Of Living In Every Part Of The World In One Incredible Infographic

We think about cost of living all the time, especially when we’re looking to move from one location to another. Our perspective is, therefore, generally rather narrow.

The folks at Movehub.com have compiled some awesome data that forces us to take a look at the entire world.

This is an infographic of the cost of living all over the world and when you look at the data, presented in this way, the results are a bit staggering.

For example, the top three countries for cost of living are Switzerland, Norway, and Venezuela. While the lowest are India, Nepal, and Pakistan.

Take a look at the whole eye-opening infographic here:

