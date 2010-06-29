The Cost Of Living Gap Between Rich And Poor Europeans Is Absolutely Ridiculous

A loaf of bread costs twice as much in Denmark as it does in Bulgaria. A pack of cigarettes costs five times as much in Ireland than in Poland.



These facts comes from the Eurostat comparison of price levels in the EU27 are indicative of the basic structural problem in the EU (via Sofia Echo): balancing the fiscal needs of rich states and poor states.

Bulgaria — the cheapest state along with Poland and Romania — has pegged its currency to the euro and plans to join the eurozone in 2013.

Here’s some more price comparison:

Read more: A Guide To What’s Really Going On In Europe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.