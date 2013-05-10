The True Cost Of Living Like Jay Gatsby [Infographic]

MyVoucherCodes, a UK coupon website, calculated how expensive it would be to live like Fitzgerald’s Jay Gatsby.



They took into account Gatsby’s home, parties, servants, and even the cost of maintaining the vast estate described in “The Great Gatsby,” and then translated that price to what it would cost today.

The total cost of living like Gatsby would be $34,320,880. The cost of fruit and champagne alone was estimated at $81,300, not to mention his planes, boats, and car.

You can read the full explanation of how MyVoucherCodes created the infographic at their website, and view it in full below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.