Google Would Have To Spend $400 Billion To Roll Out Its High Speed Internet Nationwide

The launch of Google fibre last week in Kansas City has left everyone asking about Google’s plans to go nationwide with this game-changing super fast service.Our suggestion is that people don’t hold their breath waiting for Google’s super-fast fibre network to come to their home.



To do Google fibre in a big way would mean spending billions. If Google went head-to-head with Verizon Fios and built a network of similar size, that could cost $50 billion, says Internet analyst Rory Maher at Capstone Investments in a research note.

To do Google fibre nationally it could cost $400 billion, Maher reckons. Plus, it would take years.

But there’s no question that Google is ramping up to invest in Google fibre beyond a single city. It’s been collecting patents for fibre technologies. Plus Google is looking to hire about 30 people to its new Google fibre team, including a bunch of new product managers.

