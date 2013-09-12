Firing Mack Brown Wouldn't Actually Be That Expensive For Texas

After an embarrassing loss to BYU in which the Longhorns gave up 550 rushing yards, Texas coach Mack Brown’s job may be in jeopardy.

If the University of Texas does choose to fire the second-highest paid coach in college football, his recent contract extension will make it very easy, and fairly cheap for the school. Texas will only have to pay Brown $US2.75 million spread out over four years, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN.

That is not much for a coach that is making $US5.3 million this season, or for a football program that generates more than $US100 million in revenue each year.

In fact, depending on who the school would hire to replace Brown, they could potentially save money. Only four college football coaches made at least $US4 million last year. So unless Texas tried to entice Nick Saban to leave Alabama with a $US7-8 million per year offer, the next coach at Texas will probably make considerably less than Brown.

Texas athletic director DeLoss Dodds continues to say he supports Brown. But if things continue to spiral out of control, it will be easy for the school change Dodds’s mind.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.