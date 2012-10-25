The College Bubble Just Got A Little More Inflated

Photo: Flickr/Adam Jones, Ph.D. – Global Photo Archive

We all know that the cost of a college education is ridiculously high—topping out at almost $60,000 per year—but a new report by The College Board says that college prices are higher than ever.The College Board Advocacy & Policy centre’s Trends in College Pricing 2012 report found that overall the average cost of tuition and fees has gone up for both public and private schools by over 4%.



Here are some of the key findings from the College Board report:

Average published tuition and fees for in-state students at public four-year colleges and universities increased from $8,256 in 2011-12 to $8,655 in 2012-13. The 4.8% increase in tuition and fees was accompanied by a $325 (3.7%) increase in room and board charges for students living on campus. At $9,205, room and board charges account for more than half of the total charges for these students.

Average published tuition and fees for out-of-state students at public four-year colleges and universities increased by $883 (4.2%), from $20,823 in 2011-12 to $21,706 in 2012-13. Total charges, including room and board for students living on campus, average $30,911.

Average published tuition and fees at private nonprofit four-year institutions increased by $1,173 (4.2%), from $27,883 in 2011-12 to $29,056 in 2012-13. Total charges, including room and board for students living on campus, average $39,518.

Average published in-state tuition and fees at public two-year colleges increased by $172 (5.8%), from $2,959 in 2011-12 to $3,131 in 2012-13.

And though it is difficult to project future prices, it’s likely that the cost of tuition will continue to rise, leaving students with enormous amounts of debt in student loans.

