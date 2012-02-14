The Cost Of A Celebrity's Liposuction Could Feed An American Family For A Year

Photo: AP

A 53-year-old who wants to look like she’s 19 will pay around $850,000 in plastic surgery costs over four decades, according to New York Magazine’s Claude Brodesser-Akner.How does this “celebrity economy” stack up to the Main Street economy?



We compared plastic surgery costs to average household expenditures from the Bureau of labour Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Report.

Banishing a 25-year-old celeb’s undereye circles ($2,000) could buy a year’s worth of clothing and services for the average household ($1,700).

A 35-year-old’s liposuction ($6,000) could almost buy a year’s worth of food ($6,129).

A 55-year-old’s facelift ($30,000) could pay the annual housing cost ($16,557) for two families.

A 45-year-old’s laser skin resurfacing for eyes ($3,500) could pay for a household’s annual health care costs ($3,157).

Of course, not all celebrities are breaking the bank to salvage their beauty. Many prefer to blow their paycheck on household expenses ($486,000), or make like Zooey Deschanel and splurge serious cash on clothes ($2,000 monthly, plus $600 on dry cleaning).

On the bright side, some celebs really are just like us and can’t get enough of a good bargain. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Hillary Swank made our top 10 list of frugal celebrities.

