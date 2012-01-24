OUT OF TOUCH: These Candidates Paid A Price For Being Wealthy

Photo: AP

Turns out, Mitt Romney has some company.There’s no doubt the former Massachusetts governor has taken his share of hits for seeming out of touch with the American voter.



His $10,000 bet with Rick Perry, his 15 per cent tax rate, his calling $300,000 in speaking fees “not very much” have all raised some eyebrows.

But Romney isn’t the only one who’s been called out of touch with Americans. In fact, there have been quite a few candidates, and at least one sitting president, to be hit hard with those three dreaded words.

John McCain Doesn't Know What Rich Is In an interview with Fox News' Rick Warren, the Arizona senator was asked what it would take to move someone from being middle class to rich. His answer: $5 million. McCain received quite a roasting for his comments, especially from the Democratic National Convention who quickly capitalised on the misstep by releasing this attack ad. Or how many homes he owns. John Edwards thought his kids deserved better than yours. He's John Edwards. Edwards got burned after news emerged that a staffer attempted to get him a PlayStation 3 from Wal-Mart before it had officially been released. Though Edwards denied that he had any involvement in the incident, he had the bad luck of criticising the superstore chain earlier in his campaign. In response, Wal-Mart released the following statement: 'While the rest of America's working families are waiting patiently in line, Senator Edwards wants to cut to the front.' Rudy Giuliani Doesn't Have A Clue What You're Paying For Food John Kerry had the hobbies of the rich and famous. Kerry's penchant for windsurfing landed him as the butt of several jokes during his 2004 run. The wealthiest U.S. senator and husband to billionaire Heinz ketchup heiress Teresa Heinz, Kerry was routinely criticised about his wealth. His hobby also gave birth to this now historic ad. Kerry also famously asked for provolone cheese on a Philly Cheesesteak, most of which are topped with Cheez Whiz. Martin Van Buren was the subject of an anti-rich guy song. That's right, we're going old school with this one. In 1840, then-president Martin Van Buren took quite the beating from challenger William Henry Harrison and the Whig Party. Famous for his 'Tippecanoe and Taylor Too' slogan, Harrison routinely criticised Van Buren by calling him a snob. Another popular Harrison campaign slogan went like this: 'Old Tip he wears a homespun coat

He has no ruffled shirt-wirt-wirt

But Mat has the golden plate

And he's a squirt-wirt-wirt.' Saucy stuff. In fact, Harrison was no pauper, but nevertheless the campaign seemed to work. By 1841, Harrison was in and Van Buren out. So who were the wealthiest presidents? ... Find out how much each president was worth >>>>

