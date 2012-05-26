Here's What A Romantic Weekend Getaway Will Cost You In Big Cities Around The World

Photo: closari/Flickr
Deutsche Bank recently came out with a “weekend getaway index” that looks at the cost of a brief trip in cities around the world.In some places, a romantic weekend away from home can get pretty expensive, especially if you stay at a nice hotel.
1 night at a 5-star hotel: $69.30
Daily car rental: $99.98
2 pints of beer: $16.66
Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers.
Source: Deutsche Bank
1 night at a 5-star hotel: $202.80
Daily car rental: $52.73
2 pints of beer: $3.40
Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers.
Source: Deutsche Bank
1 night at a 5-star hotel: $177.70
Daily car rental: $86.99
2 pints of beer: $11.00
Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers.
Source: Deutsche Bank
1 night at a 5-star hotel: $225.00
Daily car rental: $52.73
2 pints of beer: $3.40
Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers.
Source: Deutsche Bank
1 night at a 5-star hotel: $227.10
Daily car rental: $52.73
2 pints of beer: $3.40
Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers.
Source: Deutsche Bank
1 night at a 5-star hotel: $166.60
Daily car rental: $138
2 pints of beer: $13.92
Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers.
Source: Deutsche Bank
1 night at a 5-star hotel: $199.20
Daily car rental: $83.71
2 pints of beer: $11.00
Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers.
Source: Deutsche Bank
1 night at a 5-star hotel: $249.00
Daily car rental: $86.99
2 pints of beer: $11.00
Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers.
Source: Deutsche Bank
1 night at a 5-star hotel: $279.00
Daily car rental: $86.99
2 pints of beer: $11.00
Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers.
Source: Deutsche Bank
1 night at a 5-star hotel: $234.80
Daily car rental: $138.00
2 pints of beer: $13.92
Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers.
Source: Deutsche Bank
1 night at a 5-star hotel: $273.40
Daily car rental: $117.18
2 pints of beer: $21.08
Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers.
Source: Deutsche Bank
1 night at a 5-star hotel: $344.70
Daily car rental: $119.45
2 pints of beer: $16.40
Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers.
Source: Deutsche Bank
1 night at a 5-star hotel: $349.90
Daily car rental: $93.76
2 pints of beer: $17.82
Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers.
Source: Deutsche Bank
1 night at a 5-star hotel: $439.50
Daily car rental: $123.21
2 pints of beer: $11.00
Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers.
Source: Deutsche Bank
1 night at a 5-star hotel: $439.50
Daily car rental: $123.21
2 pints of beer: $5.00
Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers.
Source: Deutsche Bank
1 night at a 5-star hotel: $858.60
Daily car rental: $93.76
2 pints of beer: $17.82
Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.