Here's What A Romantic Weekend Getaway Will Cost You In Big Cities Around The World

Deutsche Bank recently came out with a “weekend getaway index” that looks at the cost of a brief trip in cities around the world.In some places, a romantic weekend away from home can get pretty expensive, especially if you stay at a nice hotel.



KUALA LUMPUR: A weekend getaway will cost you $400.15 1 night at a 5-star hotel: $69.30

Daily car rental: $99.98

2 pints of beer: $16.66

Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers. Source: Deutsche Bank MUMBAI: A weekend getaway will cost you $564.86 1 night at a 5-star hotel: $202.80

Daily car rental: $52.73

2 pints of beer: $3.40

Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers. Source: Deutsche Bank SAN FRANCISCO: A weekend getaway will cost you $568.70 1 night at a 5-star hotel: $177.70

Daily car rental: $86.99

2 pints of beer: $11.00

Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers. Source: Deutsche Bank BANGALORE: A weekend getaway will cost you $609.26 1 night at a 5-star hotel: $225.00

Daily car rental: $52.73 2 pints of beer: $3.40

Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers. Source: Deutsche Bank NEW DELHI: A weekend getaway will cost you $613.53 1 night at a 5-star hotel: $227.10

Daily car rental: $52.73

2 pints of beer: $3.40

Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers. Source: Deutsche Bank AUKLAND: A weekend getaway will cost you $642.50 1 night at a 5-star hotel: $166.60

Daily car rental: $138

2 pints of beer: $13.92

Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers. Source: Deutsche Bank TORONTO: A weekend getaway will cost you $650.01 1 night at a 5-star hotel: $199.20

Daily car rental: $83.71

2 pints of beer: $11.00

Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers. Source: Deutsche Bank BOSTON: A weekend getaway will cost you $698.58 1 night at a 5-star hotel: $249.00

Daily car rental: $86.99

2 pints of beer: $11.00

Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers. Source: Deutsche Bank CHICAGO: A weekend getaway will cost you $771.40 1 night at a 5-star hotel: $279.00

Daily car rental: $86.99

2 pints of beer: $11.00

Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers. Source: Deutsche Bank WELLINGTON: A weekend getaway will cost you $778.81 1 night at a 5-star hotel: $234.80

Daily car rental: $138.00

2 pints of beer: $13.92 Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers. Source: Deutsche Bank TOKYO: A weekend getaway will cost you $905.61 1 night at a 5-star hotel: $273.40

Daily car rental: $117.18

2 pints of beer: $21.08

Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers. Source: Deutsche Bank SINGAPORE: A weekend getaway will cost you $975.63 1 night at a 5-star hotel: $344.70

Daily car rental: $119.45

2 pints of beer: $16.40

Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers. Source: Deutsche Bank MELBOURNE: A weekend getaway will cost you $997.41 1 night at a 5-star hotel: $349.90

Daily car rental: $93.76

2 pints of beer: $17.82

Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers. Source: Deutsche Bank NEW YORK CITY: A weekend getaway will cost you $1,098.38 1 night at a 5-star hotel: $439.50

Daily car rental: $123.21

2 pints of beer: $11.00 Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers. Source: Deutsche Bank SAO PAULO: A weekend getaway will cost you $1,234.38 1 night at a 5-star hotel: $439.50

Daily car rental: $123.21 2 pints of beer: $5.00

Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers. Source: Deutsche Bank SYDNEY: A weekend getaway will cost you $2,014.82 1 night at a 5-star hotel: $858.60

Daily car rental: $93.76

2 pints of beer: $17.82

Overall price includes two nights in a standard 5-star hotel room, four meals, two snacks, a two-day car rental, two pints of beer, soft drinks, and some shopping--a beer and a pair of sneakers. Source: Deutsche Bank Planning a date? Here's what it will cost you around the world >

