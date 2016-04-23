Here's how drastically the cost of medical procedures varies based on the state you live in

The cost of your healthcare could depend a lot on what state you live in.

Vitals, a company that helps connect people to doctors and estimate costs, made an interactive map of common medical procedures that take place across the country and found that there were huge ranges in prices even within states.

For example, in South Dakota a colonoscopy, a procedure that gives doctors a better look at the health of your large intestine, could cost anywhere from $202 to $1,966:

At the same time, North Dakota has the lowest cost range of all 50 states, with a maximum price of $1,252:

Ranking by the size of the range, Vitals ranked the 50 states. New York had the widest range in price for a colonoscopy, costing anywhere from $10,000 to $215:

For a CT Scan, which is used to get an even more detailed picture of what’s going on in the body than a standard X-ray, costs also varied widely. For that one, Alaska had the smallest expense range (anywhere between $129 and $491), while Texas had the greatest expense range (anywhere from $40 to almost $4,000):

For X-rays, Florida had the highest maximum cost at $698 and a low of $9. Vermont had the smallest range, from $21 to $101:

See how your state stacks up.

