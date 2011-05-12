The Cost Breakdown Of Will And Kate's $1 Million Honeymoon

The royal newlyweds landed in the Seychelles yesterday. Lauren Streib tallies the luxuries included in their 10-day first getaway as husband and wife.



It’s official: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on their honeymoon. The newlyweds reportedly landed in the Seychelles Tuesday morning following sightings of Prince William and a police car full of luggage leaving the couple’s home in Anglesey Monday.

For the sake of privacy, the couple reportedly chose the lush, private expanse of Fregate Island Private. The resort can accommodate a maximum of 40 people, with 16 villas that cost between $3,880 and $5,700 per night, as well as a presidential villa that comes with a price tag of $14,400 per night.

