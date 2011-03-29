The "Glif" Guys Are Back With Another Kickstarter Project And They've Already Raised $20,000 Today

Photo: Kickstarter

Remember the Glif guys who made that cool iPhone 4 tripod mount last year and raised a zillion dollars on Kickstarter to fund it?They’re back with a new project, called The Cosmonaut. It’s a stylus for your iPad, iPhone, or any “capacitive” touchscreen, for scribbling drawings and notes.



And they’ve already raised $20,000 today for their project! (They want $50,000 to get it funded.)

It looks like a cool accessory. But Apple CEO Steve Jobs is unlikely to get behind this one. In an unforgettable part of his speech when he first introduced the iPhone, he trashed the styluses that other smartphones back then needed to work. “Yuck!”

Watch the Jobs video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Check out the Cosmonaut video here:



