The Corruption Of Our Entire Political Class Explained In One Paragraph

Jim Vandehei hits upon a startling truth about money and politics in his report in Politico about Barack Obama’s flip-flop on SuperPACs. The background: Obama has repeatedly denounced the unlimited donation model of SuperPACs as a “threat to our democracy” and implicitly promised that he would abjure them even it came at a political cost. But earlier this week, Team Obama got its SuperPACs.



And that’s where Vandehei reveals the truth about the entire political class:

A little secret about Washington: Everyone loves this decision. Democrats get more money, strategists and pollsters and ad-makers get bigger checks; Republicans will use this to call Obama a hypocrite and to scare donors into giving them more money, which in turns means more money for their strategists, pollsters and ad-makers; and the media make more money as all of this is funneled into TV and Web ads. Incestuous, isn’t it?

This is absolutely right. Our laws and culture have made Washington D.C. into a perpetual money-sucking machine that runs on the physics of outrage.

