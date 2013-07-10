Tourists Flock To See A Giant Flower That Smells Like Rotting Flesh

Time is running out to see one of the world’s largest and smelliest flowers, the Titan Arum, now in full bloom at the National Botanic Garden in Belgium.



Also known as the “corpse flower” because it smells like rotting flesh, the giant plant began blooming on Monday and only lives for 72 hours. It’s expected to close again on Wednesday.

The nasty-smelling plant is native to Sumatran rainforests. The tall centre part of the plant uses its stink to attract flies and other pollinators.

The Titan Arum rarely flowers. This is only the third time this plant has bloomed since 2008, according to The Associated Press.

