The 18 coolest women in Silicon Valley

Courtesy of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes is the CEO of Theranos, a revolutionary biotech company.

We recently published our annual Silicon Valley 100 list, which ranks the most inspiring people in tech.

And while the tech industry is notoriously male-heavy, our ranking of who’s who included a number of women who are truly raising the bar in Silicon Valley.

From CEOs to engineers to investors, these women are showing the rest how it’s done. Scroll through to meet the most driven and innovative women in tech.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.