Here’s the awesome baseball video everyone’s talking about: From the FirstCuts YouTube account… “Fordham’s Brian Kownacki leaps the catcher to score in an incredible comeback win against Iona. (Video courtesy of the Fordham athletic department) WFUV’s Gregg Caserta on the call.”



