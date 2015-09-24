The 10 coolest tech companies in Sweden

Pirate Bay cofounder Fredrik Neij.

What it is: The Pirate Bay, founded in 2003 by a group of Swedish men who believed content should be free, has become one of the world's most well-known illegal filesharing websites.

Though the site was shut down for several months earlier this year for copyright infringement, we considered it on this list because it has changed the way people consume media.

Users can browse the site to find pirated movies, music, TV shows, and books, and then find torrent links to download the files. The site earns money through advertising on its pages.

The site is now run by new, anonymous owners that are not connected with The Pirate Bay's original creators.

Total amount raised: Unknown

Headcount: Unknown