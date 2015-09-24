The 10 coolest tech companies in Sweden

Sweden is one of the Europe’s biggest countries for technology startups. It’s home to giant billion-dollar companies, video game studios, and small startups working on some big ideas.
We ranked some of Sweden’s best technology companies according to how big they are, how unique their technology is, and the amount of funding raised.
What it is: Truecaller is an app that helps users to screen and block unwanted calls. The platform has a global directory of millions of numbers, so there's a good chance it can identify who's calling -- like your bank or a telemarketer -- even if that number isn't stored in your phonebook.
You can also search for phone numbers on Truecaller's platform and see the top reported spam numbers in your area.
The company raised $US60 million (£39 million) in 2014 from investors including Atomico and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.
Total amount raised: $US80.1 million (£52.1 million)
Headcount: 148
What it is: The Pirate Bay, founded in 2003 by a group of Swedish men who believed content should be free, has become one of the world's most well-known illegal filesharing websites.
Though the site was shut down for several months earlier this year for copyright infringement, we considered it on this list because it has changed the way people consume media.
Users can browse the site to find pirated movies, music, TV shows, and books, and then find torrent links to download the files. The site earns money through advertising on its pages.
The site is now run by new, anonymous owners that are not connected with The Pirate Bay's original creators.
Total amount raised: Unknown
Headcount: Unknown
What it is: EA Digital Illusions CE, commonly known as 'DICE,' is owned by global video game giant Electronic Arts. DICE is behind the 'Battlefield' series of games and is currently working on a sequel to 'Mirror's Edge,' the futuristic parkour game that it released in 2008.
Another key game that the company is working on is 'Star Wars Battlefront,' which is scheduled to be released on November 17. EA predicts that it will sell between 9 and 10 million copies of the game.
Total amount raised: Unknown
Headcount: 550
What it is: iZettle produces a mobile app and card reader that allows businesses to accept payments on their phone and tablet, just like Square does in the US. iZettle is different than Square, however, because it supports chip and pin technology, an extra security measure that requires cardholders to enter a PIN number and that hasn't been widely rolled out in the US yet.
iZettle has bought in investment from some well-respected VC firms. Its most recent round of funding came in May 2014 and saw it raise $US55.5 million (£36.1 million).
Total amount raised: $US175.8 million (£114.5 million)
Headcount: 234
What it is: Swedish company King is the digital studio behind some of the world's biggest casual video games. Chances are you're aware of 'Candy Crush,' King's biggest hit. But the company isn't stopping with just one hit game. It has a vast portfolio of apps and games - and it isn't showing the growing pains that plagued Zynga, the other well-known casual games giant.
CEO Riccardo Zacconi has been in charge of King since starting the company back in 2003. He's seen King grow from a small startup to an international games giant. King's March 2014 IPO saw stock fall initially, but it's been performing well since. The company booked $US2.3 billion (£1.4 billion) in 2014 revenue.
Total amount raised: $US43 million (£28.1 million) - but it went public in 2014
Headcount: 2,573
What it is: Klarna, valued at over $US1 billion (£650 million), is a payment platform that makes online checkouts very simple for customers.
To pay for an item, customers just drop an item into their online shopping cart, click the pay button, and then enter their email address and postcode. That's far easier than using PayPal, Klarna means that you don't have to remember a password.
Klarna is huge in Sweden -- 30% of all online purchases in the country take place through its service. Last year it processed $US9 billion (£5.74 billion) worth of transactions globally.
Total amount raised: $US282.1 million (£183.7 million)
Headcount: 949
