The Coolest Sports Videos Of The Week: History And Copycats

Kevin Baumer
History was made this week as a surfer completed the first kickflip ever and a tennis player hit a 156 mph serve.

We also had more than a few videos one-upping some of the more memorable moments of the year as well as an impressive dunk highlight reel by a Division III player.

So sit back and check all those out, and make sure you don’t miss the Watermelon Skiing.

Ivo Karlovic hits the world's fastest tennis serve in history - 156 mph

High School COACH hits a three at the buzzer of his last game before becoming principal

Zoltan Torkos achieves the first recorded kickflip in surfing history

Soccer player gets a Red Card for tackling a streaker

Division III basketball player Jacob Tucker tries to get himself Into college dunk contest With highlight video

Claudio Riano's bicycle kick

Watermelon Skiing?

8-year-old's QB trick shot video

Is this better than Blake Griffin's car dunk?

