The Coolest Speakeasies In America

Facebook/The-Franklin-Mortgage-Investment-Co Philly’s Franklin Mortgage & Investment Co. was inspired by the country’s largest bootleg alcohol ring during Prohibition.

Prohibition was repealed 81 years ago today, but some of America’s hidden speakeasies are still around.

The secret watering holes haven’t changed much, from the passwords required on entry to the calibre of handcrafted cocktails served.

We dug up the hottest and most exclusive speakeasies in the US, and even gave away their addresses. Let’s keep this one on the DL.

Did we forget your favourite speakeasy? Let us know in the comments.

