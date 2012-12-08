Photo: Rhys Asplundh via Flickr
Ski season is around the corner, and if you’re planning to hit the slopes, you’ll want to stock up on some crucial items.From goggles with GPS to helmet cameras to heated ski gloves and socks, we’ve found the coolest ski gear on the market.
This season, Oakley came out with perhaps the coolest ski goggles ever.
The Airwave goggles have GPS and sensors that can track your location and performance while skiing, along with maps, buddy tracking, music playlist control and more.
Learn more about what the goggles can do at Oakley.
Price: $600
The Warmawear Heated Ski Gloves For Touchscreen Devices will keep your hands warm while allowing you to text.
These Warmawear gloves have a heater that will keep your hands warm for up to two hours--just press the button and the gloves' heater will switch on or off.
The gloves also have small finger spots so that you can use a touchscreen device without taking the gloves off.
Price: $76.50
If you don't already have a ski helmet, get one. All of the pros wear helmets and donning a goofy hat is almost as bad as wearing blue jeans on the slopes.
The Giro Seam helmet is lightweight, well-ventilated, and stylish.
Price: $80
It seems like everyone on the slopes has a camera strapped to their helmets--after all, it is pretty cool to relive those glorious moments when you're shredding the nar.
One of the best helmet cameras is the Contour+2 wearable camcorder; it captures video in HD and has GPS and wireless connection that integrates with your smartphone.
Price: $400
The iPhone Scarf will allow you to see your messages and playlist without taking your phone out of your pocket.
If your ski jacket doesn't have enough pockets, keep track of your smart phone with this soft fleece scarf.
The scarf has a clear pocket for your smartphone so that you can see texts and songs without taking your phone out of the pocket.
Price: $54
Keep your toes toasty with these battery-operated warming socks. The socks will keep your feet warm for up to five hours.
Price: $43
There's nothing worse than starting a day on the slopes with cold, wet boots and gloves.
That's why you need a dryer. Just stick your boots and gloves onto each air chamber and the DryGuy Wide-Body Boot and Glove Dryer will heat and dry your equipment within an hour.
Price: $53
Timberland Radler Trail Camp Mid Insulated Boots will keep your feet warm and—when you're not wearing them—your pack light.
When you're not wearing ski or snowboard boots, you'll need a warm, insulated, waterproof boots to trudge through the snow--and they need to be light so that they don't weigh you down.
Timberland makes a warm and lightweight snowboot that folds up into itself; the two boots zip together in a neat little easy-to-carry pack.
Price: $60
The Pyle Sports Ski Master V Professional Ski Watch is a bright orange sporty watch that can track your race time.
It also has a weather forecaster, altimeter, barometer, digital compass, and thermometer.
Price: $64
You'll be sweating while you're slicing up the slopes, so it's important to have clothes that wick away the moisture from your body
The Grid Grit fleece from Columbia has Omni-Wick technology that literally moves moisture away from the body and allows sweat to evaporate quickly.
Price: $75
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.