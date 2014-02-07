These Skeleton Helmets Are The Coolest Thing About Sochi So Far

Skeleton involves a person riding a small sled down a frozen track while lying face down (video below).
The sport is a more intense form of luge because skeleton competitors leap onto the sled and slide downhill head first.
Skeleton athletes can reach up to 80 mph on straightaways, causing forces up to 5g, so the helmet is a critical component for attitude as well as safety.
Here’s a look at some of the riders at the Sochi Olympics:
Skeleton at Sochi is February 13 and 14. The gold medal favourites are Elizabeth Yarnold of Britain and Martins Dukurs of Latvia.
Here’s a video of showing the 2013 Veissmann Luge World Cup held in Park City, UT, where there Americans earned spots to the Olympic team.
