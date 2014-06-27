The 17 Coolest Signatures Of Famous People Throughout History

Skye Gould, Megan Willett, Mike Nudelman

Nowadays, most of us sign our names on checks and documents in plain ol’ cursive.

But some signatures are way better than others, whether they’re elaborate illustrations, cool designs, or simply gorgeous handwriting.

We’ve chosen the 17 famous people with the coolest signatures in all of history. Keep scrolling to see the signatures, from legendary Argentinian soccer player Diego Maradona to German artist Albrecht Dürer.

Famous best coolest signatures (ranked)Skye Gould/Business Insider

