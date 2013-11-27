The 7 Coolest Phones We'll Never See Because They Were Killed At Birth

Yota DevicesThe dual-screen YotaPhone will get amazing battery life, but will only be available in Russia.
Over the years, we’ve seen companies show off a number of awesome phones that had a lot of potential, but were doomed by their makers’ poor decisions.
A bunch of them weren’t released in the U.S. — the largest global market for smartphones — or weren’t released at all.
From attempts to raise $US30 million to release a high-end phone for free-software-loving Linux fans, to investing millions into a phone with almost no apps, these are examples of great phones we’ll never see on the market.
Nokia's N9 had a beautiful design and an operating system unlike anything on the market. Unfortunately, Nokia never worked out a deal with U.S. carriers -- so most Americans never even knew it existed.
The Ubuntu Edge raised more than $US12 million via crowdsourcing site Indiegogo this summer, but it still wasn't enough to bring the device to market (they needed $US30 million). Which is a shame, because it would have given us a high-end device running Ubuntu, a Linux distribution with a pretty wide range of apps available.
The Project S is another bold attempt to raise money for a high-end smartphone via Indiegogo. Don't expect to see this any time soon: while they're asking for far less than the budget of the Ubuntu Edge, it's also not getting as much attention because it's basically just another Android phone.
E Ink, the maker of the low-power screen in Amazon's Kindle, also made a concept phone using the technology that got weeks of continuous battery life. Unfortunately, this never got very far past the prototype stage.
Though that isn't the only phone to try using E Ink screens to save battery life. The YotaPhone has an E Ink display in addition to the more-common LCD screen. Users can have notifications or even the whole interface work on the E Ink screen when they want to conserve battery life. The reason we won't get it: it'll only be available in Russia.
Samsung has been showing off phones running Tizen, its custom-made operating system, for years without actually releasing them. While the phones themselves look totally up to par with other Galaxy phones, they probably won't do so well when they hit the market next year for one reason: there simply won't be that many apps available on Tizen.
The Lenovo K900 is a beautiful phone with a 5.5-inch 1080p screen, a dual-core Intel CPU, and 2 GB of RAM. Its only problem: Lenovo hasn't released it outside of China.
