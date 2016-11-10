7 of the coolest perks we saw when we visited LinkedIn's Manhattan office

Sarah Jacobs We got to check out LinkedIn’s secret speakeasy.

Having a LinkedIn account is pretty much a requirement for anyone looking for a job these days — so far the network has attracted 467 million users in over 200 countries. But what’s it like for the people who actually work at LinkedIn?

Business Insider recently stopped by LinkedIn’s massive Empire State Building office, which houses 700 employees across five floors.

We saw some pretty amazing things over the course of our tour. Here are the most memorable perks in LinkedIn’s Manhattan office:

The office has its own movie theatre. People can grab popcorn and attend weekly Friday film screenings or hunker down for intense FIFA battles. Sarah Jacobs Need a new charger or keyboard? No problem. Employees have access to a vending machine filled with free gadgets. Sarah Jacobs Breakfast and lunch are free and catered every day. If you're lucky, the kitchen might come out with a spontaneous treat, like a cookie decorating station. Sarah Jacobs In order to help everyone work off all that free food, the office gym offers boot camp, barre, yoga, and other group fitness classes. Sarah Jacobs There's also a library for anyone looking for a quiet spot -- or a good book. Sarah Jacobs Throughout the day, LinkedIn workers can socialise over pool, foosball, and even karaoke. Sarah Jacobs At the end of the day, the office speakeasy is a great place to wind down. The room, which is hidden behind a wall covered in rotary phones, is a popular spot for happy hours, baby showers, and even surprise birthday parties. Sarah Jacobs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.