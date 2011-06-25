AMISH PARADISE: The 10 Coolest Non-Electronic Gadgets

Photo: Shlomo Sherman
We don’t discriminate when it comes to cool gadgets — those without power buttons are just as welcome as those that need loads of electricity.Unplug for a minute and take a look at our favourite mechanical and non-electronic gadgets.
Believe it or not, there was a time when people lived just fine without electricity.
All it takes is hot water and ground coffee beans and you have everything you need to make coffee with a french press.
Where to get one: any housewares store should have one for under $20
If you live near your workplace, why not commute by bike and save money on gas? And if you commute on a folding bike, you can fold it down to size and keep it under your desk at work, instead of leaving it locked up on the street.
Where to get one: your local bike shop. Prices will vary from a few hundred dollars to over $1,000 depending on your tastes.
Such a straightforward but brilliant idea -- a toothbrush filled with toothpaste that you dispense as needed.
Where to get one: ThinkGeek, $20
Inside, outside, regardless of weather. No batteries required to step up your game.
Where to get one: Amazon, $55
These will make colder weather far more tolerable, and maybe even enjoyable.
Where to get them: Amazon, $9
You can kill time designing all kinds of shapes and towers out of these fun magnets.
Where to get them: Buy.com, $35
These staplers work by making small cuts and 'sewing' papers in such a way that they stay together, as if they were held together with metal staples.
Where to get them: Amazon, $9
This strategically-cut piece of metal serves a wide array of functions and can replace many tools you already have in your toolbox.
Where to get one: Pocketwrenchtool.com, $15
Film cameras have been around a while now. Digital cameras have certainly edged in on their territory, but true mechanical cameras aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
Where to get them: any electronics store. Prices will range once again depending on your taste.
