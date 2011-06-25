AMISH PARADISE: The 10 Coolest Non-Electronic Gadgets

We don’t discriminate when it comes to cool gadgets — those without power buttons are just as welcome as those that need loads of electricity.Unplug for a minute and take a look at our favourite mechanical and non-electronic gadgets.

Believe it or not, there was a time when people lived just fine without electricity.

French coffee presses work wonders for your caffeinated beverages.

All it takes is hot water and ground coffee beans and you have everything you need to make coffee with a french press.

Where to get one: any housewares store should have one for under $20

Folding bikes are an incredible way to get from point A to point B.

If you live near your workplace, why not commute by bike and save money on gas? And if you commute on a folding bike, you can fold it down to size and keep it under your desk at work, instead of leaving it locked up on the street.

Where to get one: your local bike shop. Prices will vary from a few hundred dollars to over $1,000 depending on your tastes.

A toothbrush that stores its own toothpaste -- why didn't we think of this?

Such a straightforward but brilliant idea -- a toothbrush filled with toothpaste that you dispense as needed.

Where to get one: ThinkGeek, $20

Golf practice nets let you work on your swing anywhere, anytime.

Inside, outside, regardless of weather. No batteries required to step up your game.

Where to get one: Amazon, $55

Keep your feet warm with microwaveable socks.

These will make colder weather far more tolerable, and maybe even enjoyable.

Where to get them: Amazon, $9

Buckyballs are fun magnetic toys you can form into all kinds of structures.

You can kill time designing all kinds of shapes and towers out of these fun magnets.

Where to get them: Buy.com, $35

Stop buying staples -- use a staple-free stapler.

These staplers work by making small cuts and 'sewing' papers in such a way that they stay together, as if they were held together with metal staples.

Where to get them: Amazon, $9

The pocketwrench is a versatile multi-tool.

This strategically-cut piece of metal serves a wide array of functions and can replace many tools you already have in your toolbox.

Where to get one: Pocketwrenchtool.com, $15

A miniature crossbow, of course.

Where to get one: This, unfortunately, is not for sale.

Film cameras work completely mechanically.

Film cameras have been around a while now. Digital cameras have certainly edged in on their territory, but true mechanical cameras aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

Where to get them: any electronics store. Prices will range once again depending on your taste.

OK, back to the electronic stuff.

