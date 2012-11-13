The 25 Coolest New Buildings Of The Year

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It has been a phenomenal year in the world of architecture, with architects and engineers pushing the boundaries of innovation and design.



Moscow’s Mercury Tower recently usurped the title of the tallest building in Europe from London’s Shard and New York City’s Freedom Tower is on its way to becoming the tallest building in America. In Singapore, the Cooled Conservatories at Gardens by the Bay are becoming a model green space for cities all over the world, while Miami’s Marlins Park is re-imagining the role of a sports stadium.

We have examined buildings—from towers to arenas to airports and more—from all over the world that have undergone construction in the past year and have come up with a list of the coolest new buildings this year. We took into account innovation, creativity, structure, sustainability and buzz and we asked architects, engineers, designers, critics, and academics to weigh in.

Our choices include a building with a dynamic facade that opens and closes in response to the movement of the sun, a pair of curvaceous towers that have been nicknamed “Marilyn Monroe,” the world’s largest greenhouse conservatory, and the world’s very first commercial spaceport. We’ve also included the most talked-about and controversial additions to city skylines—from London’s Shard to Brooklyn’s Barclays centre.

Unsurprisingly, sustainability showed up in nearly every design, with architects finding creative ways to weave environmentally-friendly measures into the designs, from a building that collects and filters rainwater to plenty of solar-paneling.

They’re listed here in alphabetical order.

