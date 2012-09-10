The Coolest Movie-Inspired Items You Can Actually Buy

The Tron Light Cycle can be yours for the right price.

Photo: YouTube / screencap

The Tron Light Cycle. Lightsabers. The Hoverboard.They’re not just fictional items in film favourites anymore.



Now, you can buy nearly anything from a movie … with enough cash.

This is why I’m Broke features a bunch of high-tech toys, movie and game-themed items for sale.

We scoured the site and the Web to find outrageously expensive and more affordable movie replicas.

From the Ring of Mordor to a live-talking R2-D2, see what movie toys you can actually buy.

